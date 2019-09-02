School Wiki to have digital Pookkalams

Pookkalams (floral carpets) are as integral to the Onam festivities as the Onasadya. With State schools set to celebrate Onam on Monday, images of Pookalams and their digital versions created using hi-tech classroom facilities in schools will be available on the School Wiki portal.

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE)’s Little KITEs IT Clubs in schools have undertaken this innovative programme.

DSLR cameras provided to schools as part of the hi-tech school project will be made use of for this purpose.

Pictures without copyright restrictions will be uploaded to the portal. “KITE made arrangements in schools to provide opportunities to each student in floral design to participate in this programme in batches, by having their list made in advance in proportion to the number of laptops available in each school,” K. Anvar Sadath, vice chairman and executive director, KITE, said.

Each school can upload a maximum of three pictures on their respective page on the School Wiki portal using their login credentials. All these pictures will be available for the public through the School Wiki portal www.schoolwiki.in