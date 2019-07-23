School students to get individual attention: CM

School students in the State will get individual attention and teachers will be entrusted with this responsibility.

This was decided at a meeting to review the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission here on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the General Education Department’s recommendation that one teacher be given the responsibility for 24 children at the primary level, 29 children at the high school level, 28 at the higher secondary and 14 at the vocational higher secondary level would be recognised.

Mr. Vijayan said it was imperative that teachers grow to become mentors of students. They will be able to understand the students’ behavioural problems and those arising from family issues. Teachers should collect all details about the child they mentor, their areas of interest, and areas they need support in and act accordingly. They should also work to create a mechanism to improve students’ interests, he said.

Kerala will become the first completely digital State in the education sector by October. Under Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, schools had become technology-friendly. Activities around schools that had insufficient number of students should be strengthened. Local people should be made part of this, the Chief Minister said.

He called for strict monitoring of the noon-meal scheme.