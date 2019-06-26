School buses inspected

The City police apprehended several drivers of school buses who were found to possess pornographic content in their mobile phones during a citywide drive.

One driver who was found to be under the influence of alcohol was also taken into custody.

Several complaints

The drive was launched in the wake of numerous complaints that were received by District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Dinendra Kashyap regarding school students being subjected to harassment by drivers.

Around 400 private buses were inspected in the drive that focused on nearly 25 city schools.

Phones seized

Around 50 mobile phones that were found with pornographic content were seized and legal action initiated against the drivers.

The drive would be intensified in the coming days, Mr. Kashyap said.