Scheme to ensure online facility for all

Own-Online, a project of the district panchayat to ensure facilities for online classes for all State school students, got off to a start here on Friday. District panchayat president V.K. Madhu inaugurated the project at the Mannamkonam settlement in Kuttichal grama panchayat.

As many as 266 children in the tribal areas of 12 grama panchayats in the district were found to be lacking facilities to attend online classes.

To ensure their right to education, facilities for online classes through parent-teacher associations, volunteers, individuals, organisations, and engineering students were being made, a statement here said.

TV given

A television and related equipment for the online classes were set up in the community study centre at Podiyam for the tribal children. Podiyam resident Murukesh Kumar donated the equipment. Such facilities will be set up in other locations, including tribal and coastal areas.

Kerala State Financial Enterprises Ltd.’s subsidy will be used to purchase televisions.

Money will be raised from sponsors too.

Grama panchayat president Manikandan presided. District panchayat Education standing committee chairperson V. Ranjith and Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, district coordinator N. Retnakumar were present.