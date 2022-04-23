Thiruvananthapuram

SCAT elects new office-bearers

The annual general body meeting of the Senior Citizens’ Association Thiruvananthapuram (SCAT) here has elected Jacob Olasael Mathew as president and K. Sivanandan as secretary. Other office-bearers have also been elected.


