Sargavasantham logo released

Strap: Children’s camp to begin at Mundur IRTC on April 9

Thiruvananthapuram: The logo for Sargavasantham, the State-level children’s summer camp of the Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature, was released here on Friday by poet Prabha Varma.

The poet handed over the logo, designed by institute artist Arun Alanchery, to poet Vinod Vaishakhi. Institute director Palliyara Sreedharan spoke on the occasion.

The camps will be held this month and in May in Kasaragod, Wayanad, Palakkad, Malappuram, Idukki, Kottayam, and Kollam districts. Classes will be held in painting, environment, theatre, science, story and poetry, and media. Each camp will last three days. Forty children between the ages of 10 and 16 camp will be admitted to the camps.

Sargavasantham will kick off with a theatre camp at the Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC), Mundur, from April 9 to 11. Writre Mundur Sethumadhavan will inaugurate the theatre camp.

A poetry camp will be held at Kollam from April 17 to 19, story camp at Kottayam from April 21 to 23, painting camp at Kasaragod from April 27 to 29, media study camp at Malappuram from May 2 to 4, environment camp at Idukki from May 7 to 9, and science camp at Wayanand from May 12 to 14.

Sargavasantham will conclude with a science camp at Wayanad from May 12 to 16.

For details, visit http://ksicl.org Registration can be done on the website for all camps but for that on theatre. However, those registering will get an opportunity to take part in the camps only if those who have completed their registration fail to tun up.