SAP camp to sport a Miyawaki forest

1,200 trees being planted in a 250 sq m plot

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hands over a sapling to SAP Commandant B.Ajith Kumar to mark the launch of a biofencing project at the SAP camp, Peroorkada on Monday | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

1,200 trees being planted in a 250 sq m plot

The Special Armed Police camp at Peroorkada may soon be transformed into another green lung in the urban environment. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated a project to create a Miyawaki forest on the premises.

The project seeks to create a green island as a biofence on one side of the camp. As many as 1,200 trees planted in a 250 sq m plot will add to the green cover in the area and provide a healthy atmosphere to the parade ground by minimising atmospheric pollution. The biofence is also expected to serve as a nature conservation model for the policemen undergoing training at the camp.

Mr.Vijayan handed over a sapling to SAP Commandant B.Ajithkumar to inaugurate the biofencing project.

Swimming training centre

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a swimming training centre set up in the ground. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, he said the facility named Dolphin SAP would equip the police force to come to the rescue of citizens drowning in waterbodies as well as capture criminals who try to swim their way out of a police dragnet. “Though swimming has been included in the training curriculum of police trainees, the absence of a facility for further training was an impediment. The new training centre would plug this gap”, he said.

Built at a cost of ₹1.25 crore, Dolphin SAP would be open for schoolchildren and the general public also.

V.K.Prasanth MLA presided. State Police Chief Anil Kant and Additional Director Generals of Police Manoj Abraham and K.Padmakumar were among those present.