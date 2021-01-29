Santhwana Sparsam to ensure quicker remedy

Complaints can be submitted through Akshaya centres free of cost till February 2

A system has been put in place as part of Santhwana Sparsam, a grievance redressal adalat, to swiftly address the issues faced by the public in the district.

The complaints, which will be classified by officials from various departments, will be handed over immediately to the district offices. All steps have been taken to ensure complete success of the adalat, Social Justice Department Secretary Biju Prabhakar, who is the coordinator for the adalat in the region, said in an overview meeting here on Friday.

Complaints related to all government departments will be taken up at the Santhwana Sparsam adalat. Complaints can be submitted through Akshaya centres free of cost till February 2. The complaints can be submitted through cmo.kerala.gov.in.

The complainant should provide a contact number along with the complaint. The details regarding processing and the docket number will be sent to this number. A team headed by District Collector Navjot Khosa is classifying the complaints based on the department concerned.

Elaborate arrangements

Mr. Prabhakar instructed the officials to consider each of the complaints seriously and to address the issue immediately. Medical facilities, ambulance services, police, and Fire and Rescue Services will be available at all the adalat venues. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation special services will operate on the days of the adalat.

Complaints from two taluks each will be taken up on a day. On February 8, complaints from Kattakada and Neyyattinkara taluks will be taken up at the Neyyatinkara Government Boys Higher Secondary School. On February 9, complaints from Varkala and Chirayinkeezh taluks will be taken up at the Attingal Government Boys Higher Secondary School. On February 11, complaints from the Thiruvananthapuram and Nedumangadu taluks will be taken up at the adalat to be held at the SMV Higher Secondary School.