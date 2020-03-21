Sanitiser kiosks put up at public buildings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 March 2020 00:16 IST

14 units, the latest at DMO, set up as part of ‘Break the Chain’ campaign

Kiosks dispensing sanitisers are being installed in the district as part of the efforts to combat COVID-19.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan inaugurated the newest one at the District Medical Office (DMO). So far, 14 kiosks have been installed in various public buildings in the district as part of the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign.

The Secretariat complex has four — at the fisheries and revenue departments, the Durbar Hall and South Block. Other venues include the Public Office building at Museum, District Collectorate, DPM Office and Kerala State Housing Board. The Government Women and Children’s Hospital, Thycaud, has two kiosks.

Quarantined

Home quarantine should be viewed positively as a measure for tackling the COVID-19 threat, Byju Soman, a physiotherapist placed in quarantine on his return from Munich, has said.

Mr. Soman, who belongs to Vellanad, had returned from Munich, where he is employed, on March 12. On his arrival at the international airport, he had reported to the medical officer on duty. The next day, he was admitted to the isolation ward of the Medical College Hospital. The State is setting an example for the rest of the world in tackling the crisis, Mr. Soman was quoted in a statement. His confidence grew when he was tested negative for COVID-19.

On his release from isolation, he returned to Vellanad and is now in home quarantine on the instructions of the Health Department. He spends his time reading. Mr. Soman also urged the public to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government.

Helpline

The helpline services run by the District Mental Health programme (9846854844) for people in home quarantine is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The public can also contact Disha for counselling services on 1056.