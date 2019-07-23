Thiruvananthapuram

Sanitation workers attacked

Employees of the Neyyatinkara municipality staging a protest against the attack on a municipal truck and its crew at Amaravila on Monday.

Municipality workers stage protest in Neyyatinkara

Sanitation workers of the Neyyatinkara municipality allegedly came under attack from a group of people when their vehicle was passing the Amaravila old bridge on Monday.

G.Jayalal, driver of the vehicle, has been admitted to the Medical College hospital with injuries.

Municipality employees and sanitation workers struck work and organised a protest, demanding stringent action against the perpetrators.

Leaders of the Kerala Municipal Corporation Staff Union have said that they will organise a police station march if the accused are not caught within three days.

