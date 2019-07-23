Sanitation workers attacked

Sanitation workers of the Neyyatinkara municipality allegedly came under attack from a group of people when their vehicle was passing the Amaravila old bridge on Monday.

G.Jayalal, driver of the vehicle, has been admitted to the Medical College hospital with injuries.

Municipality employees and sanitation workers struck work and organised a protest, demanding stringent action against the perpetrators.

Leaders of the Kerala Municipal Corporation Staff Union have said that they will organise a police station march if the accused are not caught within three days.