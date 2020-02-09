Sangeeth murder: police personnel suspended

Four police personnel of the Kattakada police have been suspended by Deputy Inspector-General (Thiruvananthapuram range) Sanjay Kumar Gurudin for alleged lapses that had taken place while responding to the distress calls made by Sangeeth, who was murdered by a gang when he resisted its attempts to remove soil from his property without permission.
Assistant Sub Inspector Anil Kumar, and civil police officers Harikumar, Sukesh and Baiju were placed under suspension, pending enquiry, on the basis of a report submitted by the Special Branch and the Nedumangad DySP.
They were found to have reached the crime spot only around one-and-a-half hours after being alerted, despite the police station situated only around 6 kms away. Soon after the crime, Sangeeth’s family had claimed that the police could have prevented the murder had they responded without delay. Ten persons were arrested.
