Same old mould, though atoning for some past sins

Giving out spoilers about the plot or climax of a film ranks among the biggest crimes in the movie buffs’ book. In the case of Major Ravi films though, the filmmaker himself is the culprit.

His first major hit Keerthichakra carries the spoilers of the successive military films of his. For instance, in 1971- Beyond Borders, when you see the character of Lieutenant Chinmay played by Allu Sirish, you are immediately reminded about the fate of a similar character played by Jeeva in Keerthichakra.

It continues to play in your mind, as you listen to his hyper-enthusiastic lines and when you watch a similar Tamil song sequence with his girlfriend. He has ‘scapegoat for sentiments’ written all over him. You also know that the mighty Major Sahadevan, played by Mohanlal, would return without as much as a bruise, even when he runs alone towards the Pakistani camp with just a pistol. For, this is Major Ravi cinema, where just the year of the battle changes, and almost everything else remains the same.

But, some positive change does happen, from the loud jingoism of his earlier films to a more humanistic treatment of the soldiers from the other side.

The film itself begins in Georgia, where Sahadevan’s son, Colonel Mahadevan, as part of a UN Peacekeeping force, rescues some Pakistani soldiers. The action then cuts back to 1971, during the Indo-Pak war, through the recollections of an old Mahadevan to his grandson.

Comical extents

As if to atone for the jingoistic sins of his past films, Major Ravi drives home the point of the soldiers on either side being respectful to each other, and being just pawns in the hands of war-hungry governments. But this message is driven to comical extents, when an Indian soldier plants a letter of appreciation in a dead Pakistani soldier’s pocket and the Pakistani government awards a posthumous gallantry award to that soldier, based on this ‘recommendation’ from the enemy side.

In another war sequence shot at night, Major Mahadevan calls out from the trenches to the commander of the Pakistani side, “So, you are the brave Colonel Raja. I have heard a lot about you.”

Raja obliges with more love from the other side, “I’ve heard a lot about you too.” The heights of this cross-border love is when Major Mahadevan is shown shedding tears every year in front of the enemy commander’s photograph. It all seems too good, and a little plastic, to be true.

The script does not throw any light on war strategy, as is expected from a film that focusses on a historic battle. It banks on melodrama instead, of an ailing father, of a pregnant wife, of a waiting son, all templates seen in earlier films of Major Ravi.

It would be interesting to see how he treats a subject outside the battlefield. Whether he will ever give us that chance is the question.

S.R. Praveen