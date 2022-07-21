Samagra Shiksha Thiruvananthapuram project to study schools’ learning environment

Interventions on five aspects in select schools

Interventions on five aspects in select schools

The Samagra Shiksha, Thiruvananthapuram, will conduct an assessment of infrastructure in all government and aided schools in the district, besides studying and making interventions on five aspects in select schools.

The data collection on infrastructure will help identify what more facilities are required by schools. The results collected using Google forms will be consolidated at the district level.

Then, groups of Samagra’s block resource centre (BRC) trainers and coordinators will visit nearly 100 elementary schools (from Classes I to VII) – one each in 73 panchayats, and the remaining in municipal and Corporation areas. There, they will assess the learning environment with focus on science parks, biodiversity garden, class library and so on.

For instance, in the case of a class library, they will look into what books are part of the library, if these are related to the curriculum, if the library is accessible to the differently abled and so on. They will provide necessary support so that the library is able to fulfil its functions. This could be in the form of arranging books related to subjects or making available book shelves. The support of school resource groups will be sought wherever required so that schools and the surroundings become part of academic activities.

Officials of Samagra Shiksha, Thiruvananthapuram district say once they get an idea of how the five aspects benefit students, necessary support can be provided to the schools to improve these.

The visit to schools and the interventions will be made in the first week of August, and a report prepared. Then, representatives from all BRCs will come together and look into the development in the select schools as a result of the interventions. Only then will the next stage of interventions be decided.

COVID-19, they say, disrupted many activities in schools, and this assessment will help bring them back on track and make further improvements.

The Samagra Shiksha will also conduct a study on the outcomes of the teacher training conducted during the summer vacation. The sample study will be conducted in schools coming under the Varkala block resource centre. The vacation training chiefly focussed on implementation of academic master plans in schools. The study will look into how various aspects of the master plan are being implemented in schools and what other support needs to be provided.