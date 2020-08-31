Samagra Shiksha makes Onam special for students

This Onam, Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, has brought a little bit of joy into the lives of children with special needs in the State who receive home-based education. Samagra Shiksha personnel, on their own, are supplying food kits, new clothes, gifts and financial assistance to children with special needs and financially backward students.
The gifts and assistance are being delivered by Samagra personnel led by special educators.
In Thiruvananthapuram, the distribution was completed, a statement said.
Creative expressions
The Samagra Shiksha, Thiruvananthapuram, has also launched a programme to raise students’ flagging spirits and nudge them towards positivity this Onam. The programme is for students to detail their unusual Onam experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic through their writings, paintings or a video of their creative expression shot on mobile phone. These have to be posted by students on their schools WhatsApp groups. Two from each section (lower primary to higher secondary and vocational higher secondary) and each category (writing, painting, or video) will be selected at the cluster, block resource centre (BRC) and at the district levels. These will be documented and digital magazines will be published. The best works will be shared through new media.
Art and craft
Samagra’s specialist teachers for art, drawing and work experience will also provide students small videos to help them engage in various activities, in addition to their ongoing online classes.
