Sale of ODI match tickets

more-in

The tickets for the India-West Indies one-day international (ODI) match to be held at the Sports Hub in Kariyavattom on November 1 will be available through Akshaya e-kendras. The Kerala Cricket Association has reached an understanding with the State IT Mission in this regard. The Akshaya facility is in addition to the online ticket booking facilities on the Paytm and insider.in websites.

The tickets can be booked through the 2,700 Akshaya kendras across the State from Saturday. Tickets of rates of ₹1,000, ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 will be available across the kendras, including the 234 centres in Thiruvananthapuram. The tickets will be sent to e-mail and mobile phone.

Online only

Printouts will also be provided, if required. Service charges will be levied. The tickets will be available only through online facilities and not through counters.

One person can book up to six tickets from a single e-mail ID. The entry to the stadium will be by scanning the QR code. The ID proof of the person who booked the ticket is mandatory for entry.