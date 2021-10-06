Sainik School pays tribute to Col. N.J. Nair

He laid down his life fighting Naga insurgents in Kohima in 1993

A solemn function was held at the Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, here on Tuesday to pay homage to Col. N.J. Nair, an alumnus of the institution, who laid down his life while fighting Naga insurgents in Kohima in 1993.

Floral tributes were offered at the bust of Col. Nair on the campus. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, was the chief guest.

Col. Nair’s wife Manju K. Nair; Brig P.K. Sunil Kumar, Deputy Director General of National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate, Kerala and Lakshadweep; Col. Dhirendra Kumar, Principal, Sainik School, Kazhakuttam; officers; staff members; and cadets of the school as well as the NCC Directorate were present.

The cadets presented a guard of honour. This was followed by singing of patriotic songs. The function was organised as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A decorated soldier, Col. Nair had received the Kirti Chakra in recognition of his exceptional gallantry in 1984. He was also awarded the Ashok Chakra posthumously on January 26, 1994.