Sainik School at Kazhakuttam in Kerala welcomes girl cadets

Thiruvananthapuram

08 September 2021 18:58 IST

Special assembly is held in the school auditorium in Kerala capital to welcome the first batch comprising seven girls from Kerala, two from Bihar and one from Uttar Pradesh

Three years after Sainik School, Chhingchhip, Mizoram, became the first in the country to admit girl cadets, Sainik School, Kazhakkuttam, the sole Sainik School in Kerala, has admitted its first batch of girl students.

The students took admission to the school, founded in 1962, after clearing the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination 2021 for Class VI and Class IX.

Advertising

Advertising

A special assembly was held in the school auditorium to welcome the first batch comprising seven girls from Kerala, two from Bihar and one from Uttar Pradesh.

Col. Dhirendra Kumar, Principal, conveyed to the new cadets his wishes for their stay in the one-of-its-kind school in Kerala, a statement here said on Wednesday.

Infrastructure revamp

The school infrastructure has seen significant changes in the past year to welcome the girl students. Construction of a new house and dormitory was completed by the beginning of the academic year.

Admission of girl cadets to Sainik Schools proved a successful experiment by the Sainik School Society in Mizoram in the 2018-19 academic year, Subsequently, other States also took the initiative of admitting girls to their Sainik Schools, a move aimed at improving women’s participation in the Armed forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 75th Independence Day speech this year, had announced that all 33 Sainik Schools will admit girl cadets from this academic year. Ten per cent of the total seats of each year’s admission will be reserved for girls in every Sainik School in the country.