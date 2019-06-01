Safety survey on for Technopark staff

The City police have sought suggestions from the Technopark employees, especially women, to address security loopholes in and around the IT hub. A survey has been launched by the police through the women forum of Prathidhwani, the cultural forum of Technopark employees, in the wake of concerns flagged by women IT employees recently.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) K. Sanjaykumar Gurudin said efforts are on to enhance security measures on two lines, i.e., by putting in place more CCTV cameras and lighting facilities and by augmenting police patrols.

“Security arrangements are in place for women in Technopark. To reinforce them, we decided to collect information from the employees themselves. Their suggestions, which could be time and location-specific, will help us plan security measures in a focused manner,” he said.

The survey, which will continue till June 5, includes questions on whether the employees faced harassment outside their workplaces, in hostels or on their way home. It also seeks information on unsafe ‘black spots’ near Technopark which requires greater police surveillance. The employees have been asked to submit their grievances and suggestions on WhatsApp through 9497975000.