‘Safe Sivagiri’ to be implemented by MVD

Taking a cue from the highly successful Safe Zone Sabarimala project, the Motor Vehicles Department will launch ‘Safe Sivagiri’ project from December 29 to ensure the safety of the pilgrims attending the annual pilgrimage and to avoid traffic snarls.

A separate control room will be set up at Varkala to coordinate the activities of the Safe Sivagiri project from December 29 to January 1, 2020 to ensure the safety of the pilgrims travelling from Kollam to Aruvappuram in Thiruvananthapruam district.

Safe driving will be ensured as part of the project and checking will be carried out to ensure safety of the pilgrims travelling in various class of motor vehicles and coming from all over the State.

The MVD will press into service ambulances for providing medical aid to the needy in case of any accident in these corridors. Vehicle recovery units will also be positioned at vantage points by the MVD to tow away the vehicles that get stranded.

The Deputy Transport Commissioner, South Zone, will coordinate the activities and will be assisted by the Regional Transport Officers of Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal and Enforcement RTOs of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

A high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister A. K. Saseendran reviewed the arrangements of the projects at Varkala recently. V. Joy, MLA, Transport Commissioner R. Sreelekha, Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath, CMD of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation M. P. Dinesh and representative of the Kerala Road Safety Authority were among those who attended the meeting.

During the ongoing Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, a 450-strong contingent of Motor Vehicle Department officials had been deployed for round-the-clock surveillance of 400 km of vulnerable roads spread over Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts leading to Pampa and used by the Ayyappa devotees proceeding to Sabarimala.

Special KSRTC services

Meanwhile, the KSRTC has decided to operate special bus services to Sivagiri for the forthcoming pilgrimage. Buses will be provided to those willing to travel as a group for the Sivagiri pilgrimage.

Those interested can approach the Executive Director, Operations, of the KSRTC.

Buses will be provided to a group of 40 pilgrims for the to and fro travel to Sivagiri.