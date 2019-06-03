Rural police solve 9-year-old murder case

The ongoing probe being undertaken by the Thiruvananthapuram rural police into the recent murder of a 41-year-old man has led them to uncover another that had taken place nine years ago.

The Parassala police had arrested Shaji of Arayoor a few days ago in connection with the death of Vinu, a daily wage labourer, whose body was found in a gunny bag buried on the premises of the former’s house on April 23. Following the incident, Shaji had gone into hiding in Tamil Nadu. However, the accused, along with an accomplice, Ani of Arayoor, were apprehended soon after they returned a few days ago. Upon interrogation, the police found that Vinu’s murder was closely linked to that of Shaji’s father Krishnan nine years ago.

Shaji has been accused of orchestrating his father’s murder, following a property dispute.

He had been purportedly assisted by Vinu, Ani and a few others. Following the incident, Vinu had attempted to blackmail Shaji for money, which ultimately led Shaji to murder Vinu, the police said.