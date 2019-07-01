Rural households to get water connections

Rural households in Thiruvananthapuram district that lack piped water supply will get water connections under the Central government’s Jal Jivan Mission, according to the district administration.

Of the 6.9 lakh rural households in Thiruvananthapuram district, only 1.75 lakh have water connection at present. Under Jal Jivan Mission, the remaining 5.15 lakh households also will get piped drinking water supply. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan, who chaired the district development committee meeting here on Saturday, requested the cooperation of all departments/agencies and officials involved for its successful implementation in the district.

Under ‘Nal se Jal’ (water from the tap) scheme, a component of the Centre’s Jal Jivan Mission, the Central government aims to provide piped water supply to all households in the country by 2024.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, the scheme will be implemented by the departments of panchayats, fisheries, scheduled tribes/scheduled castes welfare and revenue in association with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the Jalanidhi, which are under the Water Resources Department. Work on the scheme is expected to begin soon.

For improving water supply in the capital city region, the government is already exploring the possibility of procuring an assistance of ₹2,500 crore from the Asian Development Bank. This project, which will also benefit water supply initiatives in Kochi city, is aimed at a fool-proof water supply network and is aimed at the replacement of old pipes with leak-proof ones, reduction of Non Revenue Water (NRW), and stabilisation of earnings through 100% billing.