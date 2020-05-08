RTC to ply for Secretariat staff

After 53 days, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will resume bus services in the capital on May 11 exclusively for Secretariat employees.

Nine special fare services will be operated in the mornings and evenings from nine depots in the district to the Secretariat. The fare will be double as only a limited number of passengers can be transported on the buses, a KSRTC official said. The KSRTC will deploy fast passenger buses for the service.

In view of the social distancing norms, only 30 passengers will be allowed in the buses. Passengers will not be allowed to stand in the buses and everyone will have to wear masks.

In the morning, the services will be from Kattakada (8.55 a.m.) Poovar (8.50 a.m.), Aryanad-Kattakada (8.30 a.m.), Aryanad-Nedumangad (8.50 a.m.), Kilimanoor (9 a.m.), Attingal (8.40 a.m,), Neyyattinkara (9.30 a.m.), Vizhinjam (9.20 a.m. ) and Nedumangad (9.25 a.m.). The return trip will commence from the Secretariat at 5.20 p.m.

The same buses will be used for the morning and evening trips. The crew will be provided masks and gloves. The service would be only for the lockdown period, he said.

In between, the KSRTC had operated services for the Health and Civil Supplies employees in the capital and its buses were used for taking sanitisers to all districts. The fleet is also being used for taking NoRKs arriving at airports to corona care centres for the mandatory quarantine.