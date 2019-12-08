Row over postings at KU

The government’s bid to launch the Kerala Open University (KOU) during next academic year has begun to witness teething troubles.

Resentment is brewing among a section of the teaching fraternity in the University of Kerala who alleged that several staff members of the School of Distance Education (SDE) were being redeployed to other teaching and research departments to stymie the government’s efforts to utilise their services for the proposed open university.

Many also claimed that the move violated appointment and transfer norms.

While the KOU is aimed at bringing all distance education and private registration programmes in various varsities under a roof, the government has maintained that the endeavour would not entail any financial burden on the exchequer. It was envisaged to utilise the staff and facilities of the distance education departments of the universities for the KOU.

Save Education Forum

Members of the Save Education Forum, a collective of retired employees, claimed that some teachers have already been redeployed to the Departments of Hindi and Public Administration. “The internal process is being undertaken to prevent the necessary deployment to the open university. The move is being done at the behest of the Syndicate, while a decision on shifting posts could not be made by the Senate. Only temporary redeployment can be done by the Syndicate,” a source said.

The group further alleged that efforts were being made by the varsity authorities to convert the International Centre for Kerala Studies as an independent teaching department without the Governor’s assent.

This is intended to absorb the other faculty members of the SDE. They added that the redeployment in the existing vacancies of the university departments amounted to denial of equal opportunity to the other candidates.

Dismissing the allegations, Kerala University Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai said that the teachers have been temporarily posted in the Hindi and Public Administration Departments as part of a work arrangement. No posts have been shifted thus far, he added.

No communication

Prof. Pillai maintained that the university was yet to receive a formal communication from the government regarding the commencement of the open university.