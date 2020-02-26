Row over KAS exam unfounded: PSC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Cong. MLA’s allegation on KAS prelims questions

The Public Service Commission (PSC) was caught in a row on Tuesday with Congress legislator P.T. Thomas alleging that six questions that figured in the general studies paper I of the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) preliminary examinations were copied from an examination conducted for the Pakistan Civil Service.

Commission chairman M.K. Sakeer later told reporters that the questions were on the basic tenets of general administration and there was nothing unusual about it. Mr. Thomas levelled the allegations on the KAS preliminary examinations held on February 22 through a video uploaded on the Facebook.

Probe sought

He alleged that the questions were a true reflection of those figured in the Pakistan Civil Service examination and demanded a probe into the incident.

Mr. Sakeer described the charges as unfounded.

Complaints about the questions would be examined by a panel of academicians. The commission held that the KAS preliminary examinations were conducted without diluting the high standards desired to be maintained for such tests. The selection was to be made from about 3.50 lakh candidates who sat for the examination and hence questions were selected in a unique manner. This was a system for picking the best. The final examination too would be conducted without compromising on the standards, he said.

Valuation of answer books will be expedited and candidates for the final exams would be selected soon. The final examination would be held within five months, he said.