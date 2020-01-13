Thiruvananthapuram

Roji J.C. crowned Mr. Kerala Police

SPC Loknath Behera presents the Mister Kerala Police trophy to Havildar Roji J.C in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

SPC Loknath Behera presents the Mister Kerala Police trophy to Havildar Roji J.C in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.  

more-in

Roji J.C., a Havildar with the Thiruvananthapuram city telecommunications wing, has been crowned Mr. Kerala Police. He retained the championship by winning the 90 kg division in the bodybuilding championships for State police personnel.

Mr. Roji had been crowned Mr. India Police at the All India Police Bodybuilding Championship last year.

Lijesh K.N., a civil police officer in Thiruvananthapuram district, stood second in the 90 kg weight division.

Winners in the other weight divisions are Civil police officer Vijith R. (55 kg); Civil police officer Prasanth C.K. (60 kg); civil police officer Ajesh Gopinath (65 kg); civil police officer Sreejesh Kumar V.K. (70 kg); civil police officer Denny K.P. (75 kg); Linor Das Y.L. (80 kg) and civil police officer Deepu D.K. (85 kg). The above-90 kg division was won by civil police officer Najeeb K.C. Senior civil police officer Pradeep Kumar won the masters division.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera and film actor Unni Mukundan inaugurated the event held at Kanakakkunnu. ADGP (Headquarters) Manoj Abraham, DIG (Armed Police) P. Prakash, and District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City)Karuppasamy R. were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 12:47:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/roji-jc-crowned-mr-kerala-police/article30552718.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY