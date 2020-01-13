Roji J.C. crowned Mr. Kerala Police

Roji J.C., a Havildar with the Thiruvananthapuram city telecommunications wing, has been crowned Mr. Kerala Police. He retained the championship by winning the 90 kg division in the bodybuilding championships for State police personnel.

Mr. Roji had been crowned Mr. India Police at the All India Police Bodybuilding Championship last year.

Lijesh K.N., a civil police officer in Thiruvananthapuram district, stood second in the 90 kg weight division.

Winners in the other weight divisions are Civil police officer Vijith R. (55 kg); Civil police officer Prasanth C.K. (60 kg); civil police officer Ajesh Gopinath (65 kg); civil police officer Sreejesh Kumar V.K. (70 kg); civil police officer Denny K.P. (75 kg); Linor Das Y.L. (80 kg) and civil police officer Deepu D.K. (85 kg). The above-90 kg division was won by civil police officer Najeeb K.C. Senior civil police officer Pradeep Kumar won the masters division.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera and film actor Unni Mukundan inaugurated the event held at Kanakakkunnu. ADGP (Headquarters) Manoj Abraham, DIG (Armed Police) P. Prakash, and District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City)Karuppasamy R. were present.