Thiruvananthapuram

Rocket launch on Jan. 22

A sounding rocket will be launched from Thumba at 11.45 a.m. on January 22, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) said.

There will be no launch on January 15.

For viewing the January 22 launch, visitors can register their names online at vssc.gov.in.

Space museum

The space museum on the VSSC campus at Thumba will remain closed from Wednesday, January 8, to March 8, for maintenance.

