Robbery: gang of three arrested

Thiruvananthapuram

28 January 2021 10:41 IST

They had carried out robberies in 22 temples and also at super markets in Kannanthura and near the All Saints College.

The Poonthura police on Wednesday arrested three people on charges of carrying out a series of robberies in temples and shops in the district.

The accused have been identified as Satheesh, alias Rafeeq Satheesh, (39) from Cherpu in Thrissur, Sabu Xavier (35) from Kochuveli, and Vanaja alias Vanitha (32) from Valiyathura. The three were nabbed during investigations related to robbery at the Aryankuzhi Devi temple and the Kamaleswaram Siva temple.

After the robbery, the two would gather at a house near Kochuveli, where the spoils were divided between the three of them.

