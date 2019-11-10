Thiruvananthapuram

Robber threatens family with gun

The Naruvamoodu police have registered a case in connection with a robbery that allegedly took place in a house after the perpetrator threatened a family with a gun in broad daylight.

The incident took place in Mottamoodu by around 11 a.m. when the accused, identified as Rajesh of Neyyattinkara, barged into complainant Anil Kumar’s house when he was not at home. The accused wielded a gun and threatened his wife Jayasree and daughter Anuja, before snatching their necklaces. Both suffered minor injuries in the melee.

Valuables weighing around seven sovereigns have been reported to be stolen. The history-sheeter was identified by the complainant’s wife from a bunch of images that the police showed them.

