Robber threatens family with gun

The Naruvamoodu police have registered a case in connection with a robbery that allegedly took place in a house after the perpetrator threatened a family with a gun in broad daylight.
The incident took place in Mottamoodu by around 11 a.m. when the accused, identified as Rajesh of Neyyattinkara, barged into complainant Anil Kumar’s house when he was not at home. The accused wielded a gun and threatened his wife Jayasree and daughter Anuja, before snatching their necklaces. Both suffered minor injuries in the melee.
Valuables weighing around seven sovereigns have been reported to be stolen. The history-sheeter was identified by the complainant’s wife from a bunch of images that the police showed them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor