Road users upset as stirs lead to traffic snarls

Hundreds, including students and office-goers, using the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam road have been having a harrowing time ever since Raj Bhavan became the centre stage of agitations in the capital against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The 30-hour ‘Occupy Raj Bhavan’ stir by the Welfare Party of India that concluded on Wednesday evening led to chaos on the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam-Nanthencode-RR Lamp-PMG roads. Though the police diverted traffic at Vellayambalam and Kowdiar Junctions, the chaos continued on Wednesday as well, especially during peak hours. Traffic snarls were seen on the Nanthencode-Corporation Office junction and on the LMS-Mascot Square-PMG junction stretches.

Traffic diversions from TTC Junction and Devaswom Board Junction when agitations take place in the Raj Bhavan area have come in for flak from local residents.

The Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce too has come out against the misuse of the road by protesters.

S.N. Raghuchandran Nair and Abraham Thomas, president and secretary respectively of the chamber, said laxity on the part of the police in implementing the High Court order of August 19, 2011 banning meetings and agitations on roadside was causing hardship to road users.