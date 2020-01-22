Thiruvananthapuram

Road safety drive spots 320 crime cases, 3,295 petty cases

As many as 320 crime cases and 3,295 petty cases have been charged in the wake of vehicle inspections conducted as part of a Road Safety Week observance by the City police, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay has said.

The week-long drive was held from January 13 to 20. Officials of the newly launched Cheetah patrol, city traffic police, and local police together conducted the vehicle inspections.

As many as 90 drunk driving cases were charged and 200 cases for speeding.

As many as 2,675 cases were charged for driving without helmet or not wearing seat belt or speeding.

Awareness classes

Traffic awareness classes will continue in the coming weeks. Strict action will be taken against those who fail to observe traffic rules. Violations caught on camera would invite fines, Mr. Upadhyay said.

