Road safety drive spots 320 crime cases, 3,295 petty cases

As many as 320 crime cases and 3,295 petty cases have been charged in the wake of vehicle inspections conducted as part of a Road Safety Week observance by the City police, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay has said.
The week-long drive was held from January 13 to 20. Officials of the newly launched Cheetah patrol, city traffic police, and local police together conducted the vehicle inspections.
As many as 90 drunk driving cases were charged and 200 cases for speeding.
As many as 2,675 cases were charged for driving without helmet or not wearing seat belt or speeding.
Awareness classes
Traffic awareness classes will continue in the coming weeks. Strict action will be taken against those who fail to observe traffic rules. Violations caught on camera would invite fines, Mr. Upadhyay said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.