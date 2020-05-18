Road Safety Commissioner calls for strict enforcement of traffic rules

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 May 2020 20:09 IST

Road Safety Commissioner N. Shanker Reddy has asked the police and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to strictly enforce traffic rules in the State and curb overspeeding during the COVID-19 lockdown and the forthcoming monsoon.

The intervention of Mr Reddy and demand for stern measures by the law-enforcing agencies comes in the wake of the 64 deaths and injuries to 482 in 483 road accidents in the State that was reported during the lockdown period from March 25 to May 3.

Overspeeding was found to be the main reason for the fatalities during the lockdown period when there were curbs on the entry of vehicles and there were police present in large numbers to enforce the lockdown. During the March 25-April 14 period, the number of road accidents were 173, deaths 26, and injuries 184.

Advertising

Advertising

In the corresponding March 25-May 3 period in 2019, the fatalities were 565 and injuries 5,005 in the 4,437 road accidents in the State. The SCRB figures show that the accidents have come down by 89.1%, fatalities by 88.7%, and injuries by 90.4%.

The police and the MVD personnel have been asked to undertake joint enforcement on major transport corridors. The Road Safety Commissioner has called for conducting frequent speed checks and an awareness campaign for drivers as a precautionary measure during the monsoon season.

The law-enforcing agencies have been asked by Mr. Reddy to take special care to prevent LPG and petroleum tanker lorry accidents by creating awareness among the drivers operating heavy trucks.

Mr. Reddy, in a letter to State Police Chief Loknath Behra and State Transport Commissioner R. Sreelekha (with a copy to Principal Secretary, Transport, K.R. Jyothilal), has suggested precautionary measures to reduce accidents and fatalities and ensure road discipline.