Riverbank protection scheme gets under way

Thiruvananthapuram

22 February 2020 00:21 IST

The city Corporation’s riverbank protection scheme has got off to a start at Manikantheswaram in Nettayam ward.

Mayor K. Sreekumar inaugurated the completion of the first phase of planting vetiver and bamboo on the banks of the Karamana, the Killi, and the Kariyil and Ulloor canals and making geotextiles.

The project is being implemented by including it in the People’s Plan as part of the city Corporation’s 100-day action plan. The project is also the realisation of the announcement of a water conservation mission in the last Budget of the Corporation.

The Mayor said the planting of bamboo and vetiver would help check soil erosion on the banks of rivers and canals.

Cleaning of the waste accumulated in the Killi using machines was under way as part of the second phase of the Killi City Mission. In the second phase, riverbank protection and development will be taken up with people’s participation, the Mayor said.