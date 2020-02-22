Thiruvananthapuram

Riverbank protection scheme gets under way

The city Corporation’s riverbank protection scheme has got off to a start at Manikantheswaram in Nettayam ward.

Mayor K. Sreekumar inaugurated the completion of the first phase of planting vetiver and bamboo on the banks of the Karamana, the Killi, and the Kariyil and Ulloor canals and making geotextiles.

The project is being implemented by including it in the People’s Plan as part of the city Corporation’s 100-day action plan. The project is also the realisation of the announcement of a water conservation mission in the last Budget of the Corporation.

The Mayor said the planting of bamboo and vetiver would help check soil erosion on the banks of rivers and canals.

Cleaning of the waste accumulated in the Killi using machines was under way as part of the second phase of the Killi City Mission. In the second phase, riverbank protection and development will be taken up with people’s participation, the Mayor said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 1:23:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/riverbank-protection-scheme-gets-under-way/article30884092.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY