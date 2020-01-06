Rijiju calls State’s CAA move a ‘political gimmick’

The resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly urging the Union government to scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was “basically a political gimmick”, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sports and Minority Affairs, has said.

The LDF and the UDF joined hands to pass the resolution on a subject that was not in their domain, Mr. Rijiju said here on Sunday, addressing a campaign organised by the BJP to counter the nationwide protest against the CAA.

“We are living in a system where there is rule of law. The law is well-defined. Matters of citizenship are in the domain of Parliament. Only Parliament can make an amendment or a law on status of citizenship. The resolution is basically a political gimmick,” he said.

The apprehension regarding CAA was triggered by the “malicious campaign” launched by the Congress and the Communist party, Mr. Rijiju said, describing the CAA as “non-discriminatory, Constitutional and very much legal”.

The primary focus of the Union government, Mr. Rijiju said, was on building confidence especially in the Muslim community that was being misled by certain political parties. “Some political parties want to create rift between BJP and Muslims,” he alleged. It is well documented that, in the past, both the Congress and the Communist party have demanded that refuge be offered to persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries, he said.

“You can’t lie. Everything is in the public domain. Despite all that, they are still telling lies to the people. In a literate State like Kerala, people must realise that unethical practices and violent activities must be stopped,” he said.

On the controversy over the National Population Register (NPR), he said the NPR was launched by the UPA government in 2010.

“NPR is a register of people living in India. As a country, you have to know how many people are living here,” he said.