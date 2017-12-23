Rights panel orders removal of protesters

The State Human Rights Commission on Saturday asked the government to remove those protesters who have pitched camp in front of the Secretariat inordinately. Acting chairperson P. Mohandas said their actions were tantamount to restricting the freedom of pedestrians. He observed that the protesters also made women and children bivouac with them in harsh and congested urban conditions.
He passed the order on the basis of a petition filed by retired Dy.SP and activist Krishnan Nair.
