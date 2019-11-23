Thiruvananthapuram

Rickety stage causes problems for participants

The Carmel school team which came first in Chavittunadakam at the Thiruvananthapuram District School Arts Festival.

Two students had a narrow escape during the staging of Chavittunadakam

Two students of Carmel English Medium Girls Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthcaud, had a narrow escape when they fell down the stage during Chavittunadakam on Friday.

The incidents occurred during the Chavittunadakam high school event.

The temporary stage erected at the second venue on the campus of Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Chala, had no railing or any kind of barrier on either side of the stage. The Carmel school team was the first to perform. A few minutes into the performance, one of the students who had moved to the margins to prepare for the next step fell down. The students, however, continued to dance.

Another student who played the role of a king suffered the same fate when she moved to the side of the stage. Parents and teachers immediately reacted, but the students continued with their performance despite the hiccups.

It was after the performance ended that the parents and teachers rushed to the students’ help.

They also protested against the management of the stage, following which the police arrived on the scene. The students who were experiencing discomfort were then taken to hospital in an ambulance.

There was talk of holding the competition again and about going in appeal. Parents and teachers of the Carmel students, however, pointed out that they were too tired to perform again.

In the meanwhile, the organisers set about creating a barrier on the side of the stage with benches and improving the sturdiness of the stage after problems with safety were pointed out. Only then did the competition resume. One of the students sustained a cut on the leg, while another experienced back pain, though the X-ray report was okay. The student was later sent home.

