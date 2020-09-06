RGIDS study criticises Kerala’s COVID handling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

‘Decision to reduce tests is flawed’

The measures implemented by the State government for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic lacked perspective and a sense of direction, according to a study by the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Development Studies (RGIDS).

The study calls for well-thought-out projects with short and long-term objectives for overcoming the crises faced by various sectors. The study report containing a set of recommendations covering multiple sectors was released here by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala by handing over a copy to KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran.

Mass inflow

While Kerala could effectively prevent disease transmission in the first phase of the pandemic, the decision to reduce tests in the subsequent phase was flawed, especially in the light of the mass inflow of Keralites from abroad and other States. The general response of the Health Department to the pandemic was ‘immature,’ the study criticised.

It urges the government to publish a White Paper on the revenue loss caused by COVID-19 and the status of post-lockdown State finances. The pandemic and the consequent lockdown triggered a significant decline in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) between March 24 and May 17. The total GSDP loss is to the tune of ₹87,159 crore, according to the study. As part of the recommendations, the study urges the government to craft an action plan for reviving the State’s limping economy.

Waste disposal

In the health sector, the State should replace the curative healthcare model with a preventive one. Steps should be taken to address the problems plaguing waste disposal. The study also calls for urgent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The study, among other things, also lists recommendations for the revival of agriculture, IT, fisheries, small industries, tourism, and labour sectors.