RGCB’s second campus ready, says Minister

05 December 2020 00:23 IST

Innovation hub to be named after Golwalkar

The second campus of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) is ready for dedication to the nation, Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan announced here on Friday.

“I am happy to announce that this research facility will be named Shri Guruji Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar National Centre for Complex Disease in Cancer and Viral Infection,” he said, while addressing a curtain-raiser session of the sixth edition of India International Science Festival (IISF).

The upcoming campus will be a knowledge centre and hub for mid- and high-level innovation, founded on deep and advanced level technical platforms, and multi-disciplinary courses that will seed growth and innovation, he said in his video message, adding that it is envisaged to be developed in three phases.

Cancer vaccines

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said the campus would strive for a state-of-the art ‘Advanced Centre for Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics’ to offer cutting edge technologies, therapies, clinical trials for cancer vaccines and immunotherapeutics. It would also have facilities for therapies such as stem cell replacement, gene therapy, molecular tumor, targeting and imaging.

The Minister said the second campus would offer to investors, entrepreneurs, biotech and bio pharma companies a research facility incorporating a unique “test and prove” platform. It would provide all pre-clinical, analytical, toxicological and biological assays to validate a biotech or biological products, besides offering incubation facilities for start-ups.