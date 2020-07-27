Reverse quarantine centre opened at Vallakkadavu

‘Pariraksha Kendram’, a model reverse quarantine centre, has been opened at Vallakadavu, which is in the COVID-19 critical containment zone in coastal Thiruvananthapuram.
Opened in a building earmarked as a Siddha Hospital, the centre is meant to benefit the elderly and people with other ailments.
The district administration has joined hands with the Health Department and the National Health Mission (NHM) to establish the model centre that can accommodate 30 people.
Senior citizens from the coastal areas who tested negative for COVID-19 and who lack reverse quarantining facilities in their homes and also those who live alone will be shifted to the centre, Health Minister K. K. Shylaja says. Those who have tested positive will be transferred to COVID First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTC).
Placing the elderly and people with ailments in reverse quarantine will significantly help to reduce the death toll due to COVID-19, Ms. Shylaja says.
The ‘Pariraksha Kendram’ is intended to be a model for reverse quarantine facilities. The department has ensured round-the-clock availability of nurses and doctors. Ambulances too will be provided if needed.
In addition to medicines and food, each occupant is also handed a kit containing clothes, plate, glass, footwear, soap, tooth brush, and tooth paste. The centre also has a television set, the Minister adds.
