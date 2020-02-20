Revenue staff strike work

A section of Revenue Department staff struck work across the State on Wednesday in protest against the alleged denial of various benefits by the government. The Statewide agitation organised under the aegis of the pro-Communist Party of India Kerala Revenue Department Staff Association affected the functioning of several offices, including the Land Revenue Commissionerate, Collectorates, taluk and village offices.

The association claimed that 90% of the total 19,000 revenue employees participated in the agitation, leaving several offices deserted. The agitation was held in protest against the denial of government-fixed salaries to village officers; and seeking creation of adequate posts of Deputy Collectors (disaster management), front office facilities in all village offices and enhancing promotion quota for lower-tier employees. The protesters also accused the Finance Minister of being responsible for denying eligible benefits.

The agitators alleged that the government attempted to scuttle the agitation by declaring dies non and using police. Joint Council of State Service Organisations general secretary S. Vijayakumaran Nair inaugurated a demonstration in front of the Secretariat.