Thiruvananthapuram

Revenue staff strike work

Union alleges denial of benefits

A section of Revenue Department staff struck work across the State on Wednesday in protest against the alleged denial of various benefits by the government. The Statewide agitation organised under the aegis of the pro-Communist Party of India Kerala Revenue Department Staff Association affected the functioning of several offices, including the Land Revenue Commissionerate, Collectorates, taluk and village offices.

The association claimed that 90% of the total 19,000 revenue employees participated in the agitation, leaving several offices deserted. The agitation was held in protest against the denial of government-fixed salaries to village officers; and seeking creation of adequate posts of Deputy Collectors (disaster management), front office facilities in all village offices and enhancing promotion quota for lower-tier employees. The protesters also accused the Finance Minister of being responsible for denying eligible benefits.

The agitators alleged that the government attempted to scuttle the agitation by declaring dies non and using police. Joint Council of State Service Organisations general secretary S. Vijayakumaran Nair inaugurated a demonstration in front of the Secretariat.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 1:09:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/revenue-staff-strike-work/article30864987.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY