Revelry, stirs usher in New Year

As the city rang in the New Year on Tuesday night, the air was filled with the mood of celebration as well as protest. Even as large numbers of youth, predominantly male, from across the city and outskirts began to converge on the Kovalam Beach by 10 p.m., to take part in the beach-side revelry, protest meets against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens, were seen in many parts of the city.

But, unlike the anger of the protests from the past weeks, these protests to mark the New Year, was notable for their calmer vibes. One such gathering was witnessed along the Kovalam-Kazhakuttam bypass at Eeenchakkal Junction. Titled Constitution Protection Night, the protest-celebration meet, stretching from 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday to 6.30 a.m on Wednesday, saw the coming together of politicians of various hues and a humble New Year eve dinner of tapioca and rice gruel.

The All India Students Federation organised a candle-light protest in front of the Secretariat on Monday night, against CAA, while the Social Democratic Party of India organised a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan till midnight.

Lively air

On the Kovalam beach, the main venue of the celebrations in the city, the Tourism Department had organised various events as part of the celebrations. A chenda melam troupe on the move, which walked along the entire walkway along the beach, enlivened the atmosphere with their rousing beats, making the onlookers too join in the fun. The crowd consisted more of domestic tourists than foreigners.

High-end restaurants and clubs, decked up for the occasion, hosted performances by celebrity singers, music bands, DJs and comedy groups. Most of the hotels and resorts on the beach had a full house for the night.

The police personnel were on their toes for much of the evening, ensuring that the celebrations remained peaceful. At a temporary control centre set up near the beach, visuals from the entire beach area under CCTV surveillance, played on. As the clock struck midnight, the fireworks displays arranged by the Tourism Department as well as by others went off, sending the crowd into a frenzy.