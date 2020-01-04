Revamp plan for Connemara market

An overview meeting of the city Corporation’s Smart City project held here on Friday has decided to revamp the Connemara market in Palayam.

The project will consist of a three-floor complex and two additional floors underground for parking. Alternative arrangements will be made to temporarily rehabilitate around 500 shopkeepers during the duration of the renovation work.

Another decision in the meeting was on the proposed 100 m-long underpass at East Fort, which will be turned into a shopping area, with around 50 shops. The underpass provides easy access for pedestrians to the Chala market as well as the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, without negotiating the heavy traffic at East Fort. The Mayor directed the officials to get the clearance of the Archaeology Department for the proposed plan.

The Smart City CEO said that steps had been taken already to ensure the NOCs from Kerala Road Fund Board, Public Works Department, Kerala State Electricity Board, and Kerala Water Authority.

Housing project

The Detailed Project Report for a housing project in 2.5 acres of land at Rajaji Nagar has been prepared. The building, to be constructed at a cost of ₹55 crore, will have 250 flats.

As part of the Smart City project, a warehouse spread over 25,000 sq ft will be set up at Chala at a cost of ₹7 crore. After construction, the warehouse will be leased out to the State Warehousing Corporation.

The revised plan and estimate for a project to rehabilitate street vendors along the Museum-RKV Road was approved. The project is estimated to cost ₹2.42 crore.

An integrated command control centre will be set up at the Corporation office to streamline various government services to the public and to monitor all the other data gathered from the ground.

This will be the central point for all the information on Smart metering systems, information kiosks, smart parking, smart bus stops, and other similar things.