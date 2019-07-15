Retain airport under AAI: Sudheeran

Senior Congress leader V.M.Sudheeran has urged the State government to exert pressure on the Centre and ensure that the Airports Authority of India retained the operation and development of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.
In a pressnote issued here on Sunday, Mr. Sudheeran pointed out that the stiff protest by employees and the political leadership in the State had forced the BJP- led government at the centre to review its position on privatising the Thiruvananthapuram airport.
Outsource
The move to outsource the airport should not turn into an excuse to rehabilitate tainted bureaucrats and appoint them in plum posts, he added.
