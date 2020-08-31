Result of govt.’s adamant stand: Chandy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 August 2020 08:45 IST

The alleged suicide of an unemployed youth in Neyyatinkara on Sunday was the result of the adamant stand of the State government and the Public Service Commission (PSC) against extending the validity of PSC rank lists, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy has said. This stand has pushed around 45 lakh of the State’s unemployed youth into disappointment. The government was indulging in back-door appointments without extending the ranklist, said Mr. Chandy.

He said that the government’s decision that the rank list for police and excise should be limited to one year and the other lists to three years was the underlying reason of the current crises. In the absence of a new list, the existing list was extended up to 4.5 years under the UDF’s tenure, he said.

Advertising

Advertising