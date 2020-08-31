Thiruvananthapuram

Result of govt.’s adamant stand: Chandy

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. File

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. File   | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

The alleged suicide of an unemployed youth in Neyyatinkara on Sunday was the result of the adamant stand of the State government and the Public Service Commission (PSC) against extending the validity of PSC rank lists, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy has said. This stand has pushed around 45 lakh of the State’s unemployed youth into disappointment. The government was indulging in back-door appointments without extending the ranklist, said Mr. Chandy.

He said that the government’s decision that the rank list for police and excise should be limited to one year and the other lists to three years was the underlying reason of the current crises. In the absence of a new list, the existing list was extended up to 4.5 years under the UDF’s tenure, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2020 8:54:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/result-of-govts-adamant-stand-chandy/article32483868.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story