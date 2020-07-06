Restrictions eased in capital amid widespread confusion

Day 1 of the week-long triple lockdown in the city was marked by widespread confusion with the public struggling to come to terms with the curbs introduced without putting adequate preparations in place.

Taking into account the plight of the large sections that scrambled to stock up on essential commodities, the district administration have announced certain relaxations.

Milk booths, vegetable stalls, grocery shops, shops selling cattle feed, poultry feed and veterinary medicine can function from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The public will be permitted to go to their nearest shops for procuring essential items and should adhere to physical distancing and other norms. While offices exempted from the purview of the lockdown will be required to ensure minimal attendance of employees, IT firms in Technopark must submit applications through the chief executive officer of Technopark to operate during the period.

The police sealed most of the 24 border points that led to the State capital and various arterial roads across the 100 wards. While many motorists were permitted to pass through the borders for a short while after 6 a.m., many were turned back later.

Entry to city

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic) Divya V. Gopinath said that access to city is permitted only through the screening points in Pravachambalam, Kazhakuttam- Vetturoad, Kundamankadavu, Peroorkada-Vazhayila and Maruthoor.

Cases would be registered and vehicles seized if people were found to travel unnecessarily. While legal action was initiated against 207 people for violating lockdown, 111 vehicles were seized on the first day. However, those requiring medical attention will not face obstructions, provided they displayed the name of the hospital they were headed to on the windshields, Ms. Gopinath said.

Replicating the triple lockdowns observed in Kasaragod and Ponnani, the district administration has planned to deploy volunteers to deliver essential commodities at doorsteps, and provided phone numbers too. However, the facility is yet to become operational.

The State Secretariat, the seat of power in Kerala, remained completely shut for the first time in recent history. Government offices in the city have also been closed for a week. All examinations scheduled to be held this week have been postponed.