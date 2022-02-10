Restore FM’s Malayalam content: Muraleedharan

Union Minister leader takes up issue with Centre

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan has met Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan to press for restoring the name of Ananthapuri FM from the recent Vividh Bharati Malayalam and bringing back Malayalam content in two time slots.

Mr. Muraleedharan informed Mr. Murugan that Ananthapuri FM aired by All India Radio’s Thiruvananthapuram station had innumerable regular listeners, from children to adults. Its programmes were also very popular, with listeners in most parts of Thiruvananthapuram district and some parts of Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts. However, the recent changes at Ananthapuri FM had brought down the number of listeners.

‘Emotional bond’

Mr. Muraleedharan, in a statement, said Mr. Murugan had responded that he could understand the emotional bond of the capital districts with Ananthapuri FM, and the matter would be considered favourably.

Mr. Muraleedharan intervened in the matter after a news report on the name change of Ananthapuri FM and replacement of popular Malayalam slots with Hindi content came to his attention.