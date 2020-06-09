Most eateries say ‘no’ to dine-in

The relaxed lockdown norms have failed to enthuse restaurateurs with most outlets in the city remaining closed for dine-in services and limiting their business to takeaways on Tuesday. Despite being ‘suicidal’ for business, many outlets are unlikely to resume business in full swing this month.

Barring some restaurants at Thampanoor, at Medical College area and certain other pockets, most others decided against serving food on their premises for the time being on account of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the capital district and the influx of people from other States and abroad.

Only 10%

Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association district secretary B. Vijayakumar said that less than 10% of the restaurants in the city operated fully. While a greater proportion functioned in full-swing in the rural parts of the district, only less than a quarter of the total number of eateries functioned.

With most outlets incapable of registering decent sales by maintaining physical-distancing norms, owing to limited space, the owners thought it unwise to resume business, he said.

Floating clientele

The potential hazard associated with gatherings also discouraged many.

“While we would have wasted little time in throwing open our doors to normal business under any other circumstances, the prevailing panic has deterred us from doing so. Considering that we largely cater to a floating clientèle, it is our priority to avoid any health risk and safeguard the well-being of our staff,” says Sanal K.S., proprietor of a prominent restaurant at Bakery Junction.

The Mall of Travancore allowed customers after thoroughly screening them and rearranging seats in the food court to ensure physical distancing.

Details collected

Mall director Afshin K.P. said the basic details, including contact number of all visitors, were being collected prior to entry.

Despite lacking the normal rush, the shopping complex witnessed many customers coming in with specific shopping targets.