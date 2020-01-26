Thiruvananthapuram

Republic Day address: Kerala Governor says India has always sheltered persecuted people of the world

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inspecting the Republic Day Parade at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inspecting the Republic Day Parade at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 26, 2020.   | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

more-in

The concept of Indianness is rooted in diversity which implies both respect and acceptance of variety, says Arif Mohammad Khan

 

At a time when the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has drawn fire from all sides, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on January 26 said India had always sheltered persecuted people of the world.

In his Republic Day speech at the Central Stadium here, the Governor said the concept of Indianness was rooted in diversity which implied both respect and acceptance of variety. “It is in this acceptance of diversity that India has always sheltered the persecuted people of the world,’’ he said.

Also Read
(R-L) President Ram Nath Kovind, Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stand for the national anthem during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, in New Delhi, Sunday, January 26, 2019.

Republic Day 2020: Dhanush gun system on R-Day Parade for first time

 

All citizens, the Governor said, were duty-bound to respect and strictly follow the Constitution with faith in the Gandhian thought that the true source of rights was duty. “The founding fathers of our nation considered democracy a sacred trust and so they adopted a Constitution that fully reflects the eternal Indian ethos, values and traditions,’’ he said.

Lauds govt. initiatives

In his speech, the Governor also lauded the development initiatives undertaken by the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Kerala had achieved the promise of significant investments at the recently-organised Loka Kerala Sabha. The State’s top position in the Sustainable Development Goal index and its achievements in the health sector needed special mention. Kerala also offered the most liberal terms to entrepreneurs which had energised its start-up ecosystem, he said.

The real sweetness of Kerala’s achievements, however, lies in the gravity of the adversities that it faced in the past two years, he said. “With a rare spirit of oneness we overcame those hurdles with a courage and grace that reflected the trust character of Kerala society,” Mr. Khan said.

On his arrival, the Governor unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade commanded by Squadron Leader Bikram Singha of the Indian Air Force. Major Rishav Jamwal of the 13th Battalion, the Garhwal Rifles, Indian Army, was second-in-command.

Armed and unarmed units, mounted police and Army and police bands took part in the parade.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, senior officials of the State government, the Southern Air Command and Military Station, Pangode, were present. Children from city schools also presented patriotic songs on the occasion.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 12:08:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/republic-day-address-kerala-governor-says-india-has-always-sheltered-persecuted-people-of-the-world/article30657035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY