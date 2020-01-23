Repairs completed on 17 roads near Attukal Bhagavathy temple

Repairs on 17 of 21 roads in the vicinity of the Attukal Bhagavathy temple have been completed, Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran said on Wednesday.

The work was undertaken in view of the Attukal Pongala festival which will be held at the temple in March. The work on the four remaining roads will be completed by January 31, the Minister said. The Public Works Department had decided to complete the repairs by December 31, 2019. The Minister reviewed the progress of work at a meeting on Wednesday.

The department had earmarked ₹2.14 crore for the maintenance of these roads. In addition to this, the department had undertaken the modernisation of five other roads linked to the 21 roads. This is being undertaken at a cost of ₹7.3 crore, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

The roads are; Manjalikulam road, West Fort-Kanjiravilakom Road, Karamana-Thaliyal-Kalady road, Chiramukku-Ambalathara road and the Kalady-Marthurkadavu road. The Ayurveda College-Kunnumpuram Road which was developed at a width of 12 metres at a cost of ₹2.34 crore also would smoothen the travel to the Attukal temple, the Minister said.

The executive engineer, PWD, has also been instructed to conduct an audit of the PWD roads in the Thiruvananthapuram city and submit a report, he said.